3 pulled from water, 1 person unaccounted for following Lake Erie mayday call

Posted at 4:38 PM, Jul 06, 2024

The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for one person after crews responded to a mayday call from a fishing boat on Lake Erie Saturday morning.

According to the Coast Guard, the mayday call came in just after 10:30 a.m. for a boat in distress off the coast from the Perry Nuclear Power Plant in Lake County.

The Coast Guard and local fire department crews responded and pulled three people from the water, one of whom was unresponsive.

As of Saturday evening, one other person remains unaccounted for.

This story will be updated as we learn more.

Earlier in the day, in a separate incident, the Coast Guard rescued five other people in a boat near Ashtabula that was swamped with water from a wave.

