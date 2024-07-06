Sheffield Lake firefighters rescue 2 people after boat overturns

Two people were rescued Saturday morning by firefighters from the Sheffield Lake Fire Department after crews responded to an overturned boat sinking about half a mile offshore.

It happened just after 8:30 a.m.

The department launched two jet skis, and firefighters found the boaters about 20 minutes later off the coast of Shell Cove Park.

Firefighters and a nearby fishing boat helped pull the two people from the water; both were uninjured, authorities said.

