Sheffield Lake firefighters rescue 2 people after boat overturns

David Deger | News 5 Cleveland
File Image: The Sheffield Lake Fire Department searches for a missing kayaker on Lake Erie on Nov. 6, 2022.
Posted at 5:54 PM, Jul 06, 2024

Two people were rescued Saturday morning by firefighters from the Sheffield Lake Fire Department after crews responded to an overturned boat sinking about half a mile offshore.

It happened just after 8:30 a.m.

The department launched two jet skis, and firefighters found the boaters about 20 minutes later off the coast of Shell Cove Park.

Firefighters and a nearby fishing boat helped pull the two people from the water; both were uninjured, authorities said.

