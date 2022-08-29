3 shot at The Dstrkt Restaurant & Hybrid Lounge early Monday morning, police say

CLEVELAND — Several men were transported to area hospitals in non-emergency vehicles after being shot at the The Dstrkt Restaurant & Hybrid Lounge early Monday morning, police said.

A 29-year-old man is receiving medical attention at MetroHealth hospital after being shot in the abdomen.

A 40-year-old man is being treated at University Hospitals after being shot in the abdomen, right arm, buttocks, right front thigh, back thigh and left ankle.

A 39-year-old man is also being treated at University Hospitals for a gunshot wound in an undetermined location.

No further information is available at this time. This matter remains under investigation.

