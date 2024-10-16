3 teens arrested in connection to slew of car break-ins, police say

Three teens were arrested for their alleged involvement in numerous vehicle break-ins, according to Cleveland police.

On Tuesday, officers to reports of 14 vehicle break-ins, all of which were located in the Detroit Shoreway area, authorities said.

The teens, ages 14, 16 and 17, were found in possession of a stolen vehicle from Cleveland Heights, and one was carrying a stolen firearm, police said.

Authorities said they believe the teens are also involved in the numerous other city-wide car break-ins that have occurred over the past few weeks.

The most recent slew of break-ins impacted newlyweds and guests at a wedding reception at Pins Mechanical in Ohio City on Friday.

Is anyone safe?

