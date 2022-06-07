3 teens shot on Cleveland's East Side

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police said it is investigating a shooting that left three teens injured Tuesday evening in the city's Lee-Miles neighborhood.

It happened in the 4000 block of Lee Road at the Lee Harvard Shopping Center.

Police say a 17-year-old was shot in the arm, a 16-year-old was shot in the leg and a 15-year-old was shot in the wrist.

All three were transported to Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital.

Authorities didn't provide any additional information.

The shooting comes just hours after Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb held a news conference about gun violence in Cleveland.

'Madness': Mayor Bibb and safety officials address gun violence in Cleveland

RELATED: Mayor Bibb and safety officials address gun violence in Cleveland

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.