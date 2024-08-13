3 women rescue assault victim on Akron trailhead; hit suspect on head with rock

AKRON, Ohio — Three women, ages 64, 65 and 67, are being hailed as heroes after coming to the aid of a 33-year-old woman who was being attacked near an Akron trailhead.

During the attack, the witnesses pulled the woman away from her assailant, and one of them hit the man over the head with a rock, police said.

It happened around 9:17 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Cuyahoga Street.

Police said the 33-year-old woman left a bathroom and was grabbed by a stranger who began assaulting her.

The good Samaritans heard the woman scream, and together, they helped rescue the woman.

According to the police, the suspect, identified as 32-year-old Issac Armour, remained on the scene and was arrested.

Armour was booked into the Summit County jail on gross sexual imposition, assault and unlawful restraint charges, according to police.

The suspect's vehicle and other evidence were seized and being held for processing.

The Summit Metro Parks released the following statement:

"On Monday, August 12, 2024, at approximately 9 a.m., a female park visitor reported that she was assaulted by an unknown male while visiting the Valley View Area of Cascade Valley Metro Park (Akron). Akron Police responded, along with Summit Metro Parks rangers. The suspect was arrested on scene, taken into custody, and charged by Akron Police. The Akron Police Department is leading this investigation. We understand incidents like this are unsettling. At Summit Metro Parks, our top priority is visitor safety. As always, park visitors are encouraged to remain aware of surroundings and follow the guidance of “see something, say something” when in the parks. For assistance, please call 330-867-5511 (weekdays, 8 a.m. to 4:30 and 330-475-0029 (after hours, weekends and holidays). In an emergency, always dial 911."



Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

Citizens may also provide anonymous information to Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS.

Police say the suspect in this case is not the suspect from the Akron Towpath Trail strangulation earlier this summer.

