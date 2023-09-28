3-year-old shot, killed in Cleveland, 31-year-old man injured

A 3-year-old boy and a 31-year-old man were shot in Cleveland on Thursday afternoon. Mayor Justin Bibb confirmed in a social media post that the boy died.

Authorities responded to West 66th Street, where the toddler and the man were shot, and transported both of them to Metro Hospital, EMS said.

Police said the 3-year-old was in the car with his mother and another child when they heard gunshots.

According to a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, from Bibb, the 3-year-old died as a result of the shooting.

Earlier today, our city lost a precious child to gun violence. This heartbreaking incident is another reminder that we must come together as a city, state and nation to address this violence and its root causes. — Mayor Justin M. Bibb (@MayorBibb) September 28, 2023

Three suspects were taken into custody on Rochelle Avenue and West 150th Street, according to police.

They have not been identified, and charges have not been released.

The 31-year-old is stable, according to authorities.

This story will be updated as more information is learned.