3-year-old shoots 23-year-old mother in Canton

CANTON, Ohio — A 23-year-old woman was shot by her 3-year-old son in Canton on Friday afternoon, according to a news release from the Stark County Sheriff’s Office.

At 2:35 p.m., deputies responded to a home in the 4100 block of Lincoln Street East in response to someone being shot. When deputies arrived, they found the woman with a single gunshot wound.

During the investigation, deputies discovered that the woman had accidentally been shot by her child.

The gunshot wound was non-life threatening.

“This is an example as to why it is critical that firearms are properly stored inside the home,” said Sheriff George T. Maier. “This incident very easily could have been tragic. Thankfully, no lives were lost this time.”

This matter remains under investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Stark County Sheriff’s Office at 330-430-3800 or the Anonymous Crime Tip Line at 330-451-3937.

