30 million expected to fly for the Thanksgiving holiday

CLEVELAND — Thanksgiving kicks off the holiday travel season, which is predicted to be one of the busiest ever. Thirty million are expected to fly from Nov. 17 through Nov. 28.

Carol Edwards brought her grandchildren to the airport to get checked in on Thanksgiving night. Ilyana and Asher Bruns are headed back home to Denver, Colorado.

"This morning when they woke up, I said no last day," said Edwards of Mentor.

After multiple feasts, the kids had one thing on their mind before boarding,

"The meatballs tonight were pretty good," said Asher Bruns.

Ilyana Bruns continued, "For Thanksgiving, I really like Turkey. The turkey is really good...and the potatoes."

Meanwhile, Chris Stolle is picking up his son for a visit from San Francisco.

"I thought it would be a lot easier. I mean there's so many less people here today, so we're going to have our dinner tomorrow," said Stolle, of Cleveland Heights.

Despite the relatively quiet night in Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, AAA thinks this travel season will break records. Coming or going, Thanksgiving travelers are giving thanks for little to no delays and the people they're headed to see.

"So, it's something to be thankful for having him home," said Stolle.

The busiest days, by sky or by road, are predicted to be the Sunday after Thanksgiving.