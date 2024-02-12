Watch Now
30-year-old man arrested after screencasting pornography onto a TV at a restaurant, police say

News 5
Posted at 6:23 PM, Feb 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-12 18:23:25-05

A 30-year-old Canton man has been arrested after he allegedly screencasted pornography onto a TV at a restaurant.

According to the Summit County Sheriff's Office, officers responded to a restaurant in the city of Green on Sunday, Feb. 4, around 8:30 p.m. after families visiting the restaurant saw pornography on a television and called authorities.

The three families had a total of six children between them, ages nine to 12 and went to the restaurant after a youth basketball tournament, police said.

Detectives were able to determine someone screencasted the pornography from their phone to one of the televisions in the restaurant.

On Feb. 12, the 30-year-old man was arrested and charged with disseminating matter harmful to juveniles - under the age of 13, a fourth-degree felony and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, a first-degree misdemeanor.

