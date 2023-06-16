30-year-old man stabbed in Akron; police asking for public's help with tips

The Akron Police Department is asking for tips from the public to solve a stabbing case regarding a 30-year-old man who was attacked at a party early Friday morning.

According to authorities, officers responded to Summa Health Akron City Hospital just after midnight for a man who had been stabbed at a party near Brown Street and Lovers Lane.

The man required emergency surgery and is currently in critical condition.

Authorities said they are working to determine exactly where the party took place as well as identify the assailant.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call detectives at 330-375-2490 or CrimeStoppers at 330-434-COPS. You can also text TIPSCO and a tip to 274637. Tips can be anonymous. Reference case No. 23-68003.

