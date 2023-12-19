300! Man bowls perfect game in special needs league started by his mother 25 years ago

LORAIN, Ohio — Since 1895, people have found joy in rolling a ball down a lane to knock down pins. In Lorain, one bowler in a special needs league reached a goal that's not easy, and he did it with the help of someone special.

To be good at bowling, it takes practice, technique, and focus, all of which Andy Rivera has mastered.

Andy has Down syndrome; he became a bowler early in his life when his family noticed how much he loved it. So, 25 years ago, Andy’s mom decided to start a bowling league for those with special needs at Rebman Recreation.

“For me is they just want to be part of a community. They just want to be accepted, basically,” said Andy’s sister Elba Perez.

That same league still exists today, and Andy is a part of it.

“We have probably, I would say close to 75 individuals that bowl every week and then we do run tournaments where we'll get over 100 bowlers of the special needs of all ages,” said Patti Rebman, the owner and manager of Rebman Recreation.

Every week, Andy bowls for hours on end, mastering his game and his dance moves. This all paid off when earlier this month, he showed off his undeniable skills, bowling a score that even the best rarely achieve. He bowled a perfect 300, and when he did it, the entire bowling alley began to celebrate and chant, “Andy! Andy!”

A video of that moment was posted on Rebman Recreation’s Facebook page, getting more than 80,000 views, hundreds of shares and dozens of comments congratulating Andy on his perfect game.

Every time Andy replays that video, he’s still overwhelmed with excitement and disbelief, but it’s not just because of his perfect game.

“He misses our parents...mom was the one that would bring him when she was here,” said Perez.

He felt his biggest fan, and the main reason he still bowls today, was there in spirit.

“Mom's anniversary of passing was Dec. 5, 2020, and he did this on Dec. 9, so I personally feel that she's here,” said Perez.

So every strike Andy makes, he's got mom in mind, but now he's rolling for a perfect round two.