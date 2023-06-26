30YO man shot, killed in Cleveland robbery; Crime Stoppers offers $5,000 reward for info leading to arrest

The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a shooting that left a 30-year-old man dead last week in a robbery on the city's West Side.

It happened just before 8:30 p.m. near West 73rd Street and Lorain Avenue on June 23.

Officers responded to the scene for a report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they found the man on the ground in an alley behind a gas station, police said. He had been shot multiple times.

According to police, a preliminary investigation shows that the man was robbed by another man dressed in a full-face mask and dark hoodie. The assailant shot the victim and then stole his bicycle.

Crime Stoppers has offered a $5,000 reward in the case. Anyone with a tip is asked to call 216-25-CRIME or Cleveland Police detectives at 216-623-5464.

No further information has been released.

