31-year-old man dead after shooting in Bedford

News 5
A Cleveland man is dead after a shooting in Bedford Friday night, according to Bedford Police.

Around 5:50 p.m., police responded to the area of Northfield Road near Rockside Road for a report of shots fired, police said. Upon arrival, officers located 31-year-old Clarence Houston seated in the driver's seat of a black Ford Explorer.

Police said Houston had no signs of life when they located him. Houston was transported to a nearby hospital where he was officially pronounced deceased.

Bedford Police detectives have been investigating the shooting and any witnesses are asked to call the Bedford Detective Bureau at 440-232-3408.

