31-year-old man dies in hit-skip crash in Ashtabula County

MONROE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal hit-skip crash that happened Tuesday afternoon on State Route 7 in Monroe Township.

According to the OSHP, it happened just after 4:30 p.m. near State Route 7 and State Route 84.

Police said a 31-year-old Conneaut man was riding a 2008 Suzuki VZ800 motorcycle north on SR-7 when a 22-year-old woman from Springboro, Pennsylvania, driving a 1997 GMC Sierra pickup turned left on SR-7 into the path of the motorcycle. The motorcyclist was ejected from his bike and died at the scene.

The woman and her passengers, a 31-year-old man from Rock Creek and a 53-year-old woman from Springboro, Pennsylvania, ran from the crash scene. Police said they later located the passengers, but the driver hasn't been found.

The matter remains under investigation.

