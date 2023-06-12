32-year-old man in Cleveland dies after being shot in neck

The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a shooting that happened over the weekend and left one person dead.

On Saturday around 1:30 p.m., officers responded to the 3500 block of East 154th Street in the city's Mt. Pleasant neighborhood for a man shot.

Police found the victim, a 32-year-old man, being treated by Cleveland EMS when they arrived. The man was transported to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead.

"Preliminary information indicates that there was an altercation involving the victim's family members at the address earlier and that the victim and his sister returned to the address to look for property lost during the altercation," police said.

While in the yard, a 19-year-old man confronted the victim, and a fight ensued. During the fight, the 19-year-old pulled out a gun and shot the other man in the neck.

Authorities said the 19-year-old had been identified, but no arrests have been made.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now Afternoon

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.