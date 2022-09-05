33-year-old man fatally shot following altercation with CMHA Police

CLEVELAND — A 33-year-old man is dead after an altercation with a CMHA police officer early Monday morning.

The officer was responding to a call when he says the man attacked. The officer deployed his taser, and when the man continued to attack, the officer fired his service weapon fatally shooting the man, according to a release from the Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority.

The release also says the CMHA police officer was responding to a call for help at Riverside Park when he says the 33-year-old waived him down, said police.

The 33-year-old man was transported to Fairview General Hospital by EMS where he was later pronounced dead.

The officer was also treated for his injuries sustained from the attack.

The incident was captured by the officer's body-worn camera, and CMHA says that video will be released no later than Wednesday.

The Cleveland Division of Police is leading the investigation.

