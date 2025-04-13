Watch Now
35-year-old man dead in shooting at Akron bar; police looking for alleged shooter

Akron police are reporting two separate robberies involving the Facebook Marketplace. In both cases, the victims were selling items on the Marketplace when they were robbed.
A 35-year-old man is dead after a shooting at a bar in Akron early Sunday morning, according to Akron Police.

Just before 4 a.m., police responded to the bar located in the 1300 block of Brittain Road for a report of a shooting, police said. Upon arrival, they found the man dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Akron Police said there was an altercation at the bar, during which someone fired multiple shots, striking and killing the victim. It is not known at this time if the victim was the intended target.

The alleged shooter fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction, and police said they are working to identify the person.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

