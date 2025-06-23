Watch Now
37-year-old man shot, killed in Akron

News 5
The Akron Police Department and the Summit County Medical Examiner are investigating the alleged homicide of a 37-year-old man.

Just after 9:20 p.m. on Saturday, officers, along with EMS, responded to a home in the 500 block of Schiller Avenue for a report of a shooting, police said.

Upon arrival, they located the man, who was later identified as Michael Whitecloud of Akron, lying in the driveway with a gunshot wound, police said.

Whitecloud was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. An autopsy was completed, and it was determined that his cause of death was a gunshot wound to his head.

