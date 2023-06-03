38-year-old Canton man arrested after drug bust

The FBI Stark County Safe Streets Task Force executed a federal search warrant in the 1900 block of Lakeside Avenue in Canton that lead to drugs, money and weapons being seized.

According to a press release from the Canton Police Department, on June 2, the following items were seized:



Six (6) kilograms of Cocaine

Two (2) kilograms of Fentanyl

Fifty (50) pounds of Marijuana

Six (6) Handguns

$1,000,000 in United States Currency

Approximately $100,000 worth of Jewelry

A 38-year-old Canton man was arrested during the incident and charged with trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in fentanyl, possession of cocaine, possession of fentanyl, and having weapons while under disability.

The warrant was a result of an investigation by the FBI, Canton Police, Jackson Township Police, MEDWAY Drg Task Force, Stark County Sheriff’s Office and the State of Ohio Adult Parole Authority, according to officials.

“I really value all of our partnerships and collaborative efforts for the benefit of the Canton community,” said Chief John Gabbard of the Canton Police Department.

