38-year-old man dead after shooting, car crash

The Maple Heights Police Department is investigating a road rage shooting that left a man dead Wednesday night.

What happened

Maple Heights Police officers were dispatched to North Boulevard for a report of someone shooting out of a vehicle.

Upon arrival, police said they found that a car had crashed into a home on the corner of Cato Street and North Boulevard.

The victim

Police said they found a 32-year-old man lying outside of the vehicle near the driver’s side door.

The man was suffering a gunshot wound and was transported to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

The investigation

Police said they believe this was a road rage incident, and at least one other vehicle was involved due to the report of gunshots and the victim crashing into the house.

No other injuries have been reported, police said.

The investigation is still ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call the Maple Heights Detective Bureau at 216-587-9624.