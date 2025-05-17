39-year-old Cleveland Fire cadet passes away during physical training

A 39-year-old fire cadet in the Cleveland Division of Fire passed away Friday afternoon during training, according to Cleveland Fire Lieutenant Mike Norman.

Norman said the firefighter was in physical fitness training when he had a medical emergency.

EMS immediately rushed the cadet to the hospital, but he did not survive.

According to Norman, Mayor Justin Bibb, Public Safety Director Wayne Drummond, Fire Chief Anthony Luke, IAFF Local 93 Union President Jake Konys, and other city officials went to the hospital to offer their support to family and friends of the fallen cadet.

Each of them shared their condolences and support for the cadet:

Cleveland City Councilman Mike Polensek

"Please say a prayer for this young man for as I have said repeatedly, we are all one family in city government and beyond. I will assume the administration will release additional information once it’s available." said Polensek. "May the good Lord, welcome him to paradise and watch over his family and loved ones. God bless the Division of fire and all first responders in our city that keep us safe."

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb

“I am absolutely devastated to learn about the tragic death of one of our cadets – who is also a friend I’ve known for many years. It’s difficult to put into words how saddened I am for his family, friends, fellow cadets, and everyone else who knew how caring, selfless, and compassionate he was,” said Bibb. “He was excited to further his commitment to helping others by joining the Fire Academy and that has tragically been cut short. I will do everything I can as Mayor to ensure that his legacy is not forgotten.”

Cleveland Division of Fire Chief Anthony Luke

“Our entire Cleveland Fire Family is saddened by this loss,” said Luke. “We offer our condolences to his family and will stand with them through the difficult days ahead.”

Public Safety Director Wayne Drummond

“Our hearts go out to our Public Safety community as we grieve the sudden and tragic loss of a friend, family member, and dedicated Public Safety servant,” said Drummond.

IAFF Local 93 Union President Jake Konys

“Words cannot describe this great loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends, and classmates of our Brother. While his time amongst our ranks was cut short, he will forever hold a place within our fire family,” said Konys.