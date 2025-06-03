3rd grader who brought loaded gun to school took it from grandparents' house, police say

Jackson Township Police have been investigating after a third-grade student brought a loaded gun to school and made threats. On Monday, police determined the child got the gun from his grandparents' home.

On May 16, officers responded to the Sauder Elementary School around 12:30 p.m. in response to a 10-year-old who had a loaded 45-caliber firearm in his bag.

3rd grader brought loaded gun to school and made threats

Police said they have finished the investigation and determined the 10-year-old took the gun from his grandparents' home before school that morning.

The boy's father, with whom the 10-year-old lives, has been cooperative throughout the investigation, police said.

The boy was charged with inducing panic and illegal conveyance of a deadly weapon, and was booked into the Stark County Juvenile Detention Center, police said.

The case will be sent to the Prosecutor's Office to determine if any additional charges will be filed, police said.