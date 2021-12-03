3rd man arrested for attack on veterans outside Akron American Legion

AKRON, Ohio — All three suspects wanted in the senseless beating of several veterans at an American Legion post last month have been arrested, Akron police said.

A 25-year-old man who was still at large after the previous two suspects were arrested last month was taken into custody by the Northern Ohio Violence Fugitive Task Force Friday in Orrville, according to a Facebook post from Akron police.

A 19-year-old man was arrested Wednesday, Nov. 17 and taken to the Summit County Jail, police said. A 19-year-old man also was arrested earlier in November and arraigned on two misdemeanor assault charges.

The incident happened on Oct. 30, outside the American Legion on Kenmore Boulevard.

Police called it an "unprovoked attack."

The victims sustained "significant facial and head injuries during the senseless attack," police said.

RELATED: Veterans attacked outside Akron American Legion Post

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.