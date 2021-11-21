3Rs program in Cleveland, East Cleveland helps students discover the law and plan their future

A landmark program is helping Cleveland and East Cleveland students learn about the law and plan their future.

It's through the Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Association's 3Rs program, which stands for "rights, responsibilities and realities". Students are connected to lawyers, judges, paralegals and law students, who mentor and teach them six lessons throughout the school day.

The curriculum includes learning about the constitution and the community, the rule of law and the jobs available in the field.

J'Zinae Jackson is a former student, who is now a lawyer and a volunteer with the program, and she said it helped her choose a career path.

"I've never been exposed to a lawyer prior to the 3Rs program," Jackson said. "So having that direct connection and being able to just ask a volunteer, you know, "What do you do? What does your day-to-day life look like?' [It] helped me see that, OK, well, maybe I could do this as well."

The program is now in its 16th year and has reached more than 37,000 students.

For more information on how to become a volunteer with the 3Rs program, click here.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.