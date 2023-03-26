4 dead in fully engulfed house fire in Jackson Township

Jackson Township Fire responded to a house fire off of Everhard Road NW that killed four early Sunday morning, according to a news release provided by Jackson Township Fire Department.

Due to the single-family, bi-level home being fully engulfed in flames once fire crews arrived at the scene, efforts quickly transitioned to protecting nearby homes.

According to officials, assistance was provided by Jackson Township Police, Perry Township Fire, Plain Township Fire, the Stark County Coroner’s Office and investigators from the State Fire Marshal’s office.

No further information has been given at this time. News 5 is working to learn more.

The fire remains under investigation at this time.

