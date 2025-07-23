4 indicted in connection with over 50 car thefts at Hopkins Airport and throughout Cuyahoga County

CLEVELAND — Four men have been indicted for their involvement in a car theft ring that prosecutors believe is responsible for the theft of over 50 cars since January 2023, according to court records.

Gregory Orr, 21, J'Kwon Burley, 21, Micahel Gadomski, 20, and Jerrel Smith, 20, were indicted on Wednesday morning on the following charges:



One count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity (F1)

One count of conspiracy (F2)

One count of telecommunications fraud

Orr, Burley and Gadomski were also indicted on the following charges:



One count of telecommunications fraud (F1)

One count of receiving stolen property (F3)

One count of attempted grand theft of a motor vehicle (F5)

One count of attempted telecommunications fraud (M1)

One count of possessing criminal tools (F5)

In addition to those charges, Gadomski was indicted on 30 additional charges, as well as Orr. Meanwhile, Burley and Smith were each indicted on one additional charge. According to the indictment, more members of the group have yet to be identified.

Between Jan. 1, 2023, and May 8, 2025, the men were involved in stealing 58 cars, mostly consisting of Jeeps and Dodges, throughout Cuyahoga County, with one of their main targets being Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, according to the indictment document.

The group allegedly scouted cars in the long-term parking lot at the airport, and once a vehicle was located, the group would communicate via text message and occasionally pin the location of the vehicle so they could use GPS tracking to locate the vehicle at that time or a later date.

To steal a vehicle, they would commonly use a "ProPad" device to access the vehicle's internal systems and force its engine to start automatically without the original key, according to court records. The "ProPad" is a professional-grade automotive tool that can be used to access a vehicle's internal computer system, as well as program electronic car keys.

Once the target vehicle's engine was started, a member of the group would drive the vehicle away from the scene, with other members following behind in the vehicle they had originally arrived in, according to the indictment. Once stolen, many of the target vehicles would remain in the Greater Cleveland area; however, some vehicles have been found in Pennsylvania, Kentucky and Virginia.

Members of the group would use various methods to disguise the vehicles, such as tinting the windows and bending or removing the license plates, according to the indictment. They would also monitor social media accounts that post about crime in Northeast Ohio for reports of stolen vehicles.

Once a target vehicle was stolen, the group allegedly would attempt to resell it or otherwise redistribute it.

Cleveland Police first warned residents about this method of stealing vehicles in February, saying thieves had been targeting Jeep Cherokees and Grand Cherokees. They also said it takes less than 90 seconds for the thieves to gain access to the vehicles:

Earlier this summer, we reported on an increase in car thefts at the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport. We examined the frequency of this occurrence at the airport, utilizing data from the Cleveland Police Crime Dashboard.

In the past year, records stated Hopkins experienced 72 motor vehicle thefts and 24 car break-ins.

It is unknown if any of those are connected to the men indicted Wednesday.

The technologically advanced thefts occurred less than a year after the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office reported a decrease in county-wide car thefts attributed to the "Kia Boys."

The "Kia Boys" wreaked havoc on Cuyahoga County for years, with Kias and Hyundais making up 60% of all auto thefts in Cuyahoga County in 2022.

About halfway through 2024, the City of Cleveland saw a 20% decline in car thefts:

