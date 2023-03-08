4 injured after stolen Jeep fleeing police crashes into Cleveland barber college

CLEVELAND — A stolen Jeep being pursued by the Warrensville Heights Police Department crashed into a barber college on Lee Road near Cloverside Avenue in Cleveland early Tuesday evening, according to officials.

Four people inside the building when the crash occurred were transported by EMS to local hospitals in stable condition.

The Jeep penetrated 10 feet into the building and was removed by Cleveland Police.

Upon an initial review of the conditions of the building, officials do not believe the building will collapse. However, further assessments will be done.

The driver of the Jeep fled the scene, officials said.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Evening

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.