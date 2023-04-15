4 injured in 2 separate shootings in Cleveland Saturday morning

Four people were injured in two separate shootings in Cleveland on Saturday morning, Cleveland Police Department confirmed with News 5.

Around 1 a.m., officers responded to the 2100 block of West 105th Street. When they arrived on the scene, they found an 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the back and a 20-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso, CPD said.

Both were transported to MetroHealth Hospital and are in critical condition.

Around 2:30 a.m., Cleveland police responded to the 14000 block of Edgewood Avenue. When they arrived on the scene, they found a 25-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds and a 17-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the hip.

Both were transported to University Hospitals. The 25-year-old is in critical condition and the 17-year-old is in stable condition, CPD said.

Both incidents remain under investigation.

