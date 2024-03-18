4 Mound STEM School students taken to hospital after ingesting unknown substance

The Cleveland Metropolitan School District has confirmed that four students from Mound STEM School were taken to a hospital Monday morning after they ingested an unknown substance.

According to CMSD Spokesperson Candice Grose, the district's Safety and Security Team "acted swiftly after being alerted about the incident and contacted Emergency Medical Services."

The children's conditions are unknown at this time.

"Ensuring the safety and wellbeing of our students is our upmost priority and we will continue to monitor their wellbeing throughout the day," Grose said.

The school is home to students in Pre-K to 8th grade.

The story will be updated as more information becomes available.