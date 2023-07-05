4 people, fish cleaning company charged for stealing fish meant to be given to Sandusky charity

SANDUSKY, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources has announced that a group of people and a commercial fish processor has pleaded guilty to charges of stealing hundreds of fish meant for charity.

According to authorities, a November 2021 investigation revealed that Lake Fish Company illegally took 112 walleyes, one steelhead, one yellow perch and three whitefish meant for Victory Soup Kitchen, a Sandusky charity. Authorities obtained video footage, and fish processing records, packages and carcasses as evidence during the investigation.

“They help you in every way: spiritually, food, clothing, whatever you need,” said Alex Trusell, who depends on the charity.

He’s not alone. Every day, the kitchen cooks meals for roughly 400 people. A line often stretches down the sidewalk at breakfast and lunchtime. “The need is very much here,” said Pastor David L. Walters, Victory Temple Church.

Many Lake Erie walleye tournaments donate the harvested fish to charity. A commercial fish processor is paid to clean donated fish and return the ready-to-cook filets to the charity.

“We all make mistakes; you know what I’m saying? I’m sure that they have remorse. I’m sure that they hate that they done what they done. I’m just going to walk in forgiveness. God told me when I walk in forgiveness, my reward is great in heaven, and that’s all; I have no hard feelings,” explained Walters.

In 1991, Walters’ dad opened the doors to the Sandusky soup kitchen. The then 15-year-old would help his dad feed the hungry. “He knew it was something the community needed,” he explained.

After his dad died, the soup kitchen became his labor of love. As the need grew, so did the charity.

“We don’t just serve meals; we’re also giving away free showers and free clothing,” said Walters.

Giving to the Sandusky community from the heart because he said the community always gives to help those in need.

“We live in a great community, I mean, we might have lost out on some fish, but we ain’t going to worry, we’re not going to stress, we don’t have no anxiety about it because this community just brings it right back again,” said Walters.

The defendants, a 55-year-old Oak Harbor resident, a 59-year-old Port Clinton resident, a 69-year-old Sandusky resident, and a 55-year-old Milan resident and the fish company pleaded guilty to a slew of charges which included: Thirteen counts of petty theft, all misdemeanors; one count of theft, a fifth-degree felony; two counts of receiving stolen property, both misdemeanors; and nine commercial fish violations, all misdemeanors.

The group has been ordered to pay $24,120 in restitution to the charity and $13,000 to the Ohio Division of Wildlife. Lake Fish Company also had its wholesale fish license suspended for 30 days.

The defendants are scheduled to appear in court in November for sentencing.

Anyone who witnesses a wildlife violation in Ohio can call 1-800-POACHER (1-800-762-2437). Reports are kept anonymous.

