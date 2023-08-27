4 people hospitalized in car crash following Parma Police pursuit, officials say

Four people have been taken to the hospital in critical and serious conditions after a driver who was involved in a police pursuit crashed, according to officials.

According to Cleveland police, the Parma Police Department pursued a car into Cleveland, where the wanted vehicle crashed.

The crash happened on State Route 176 northbound near Spring Road, causing all lanes of the interstate to be closed Saturday night shortly after 9 p.m., ODOT confirmed.

According to officials with EMS, a 30-year-old male and a 24-year-old, sex unknown, were taken to the MetroHealth Hospital in critical condition. A 23-year-old male and a 19-year-old female were transported in serious condition to MetroHealth Hospital.

The reason for the pursuit is unknown. News 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

The incident is under investigation.

