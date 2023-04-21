Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

4 people hurt after car drives through patio at Hola Taco in Lakewood

Four people eating at Hola Tacos in Lakewood were hurt after an SUV crashed into the restaurant’s patio Thursday afternoon, according to the Lakewood Fire Department.
Car into Hola taco.jpg
Posted at 6:27 PM, Apr 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-21 18:48:00-04

Four people eating at Hola Tacos in Lakewood were hurt after an SUV crashed into the restaurant’s patio Thursday afternoon, according to the Lakewood Fire Department.

The injured parties were all sitting on the patio with many other patrons. They were taken to local hospitals.

"That incident, that could’ve been way worse so we’re fortunate that didn’t end up with much worse injuries; there was a lot of people on that patio," authorities said.

Witnesses say the driver backed into the bridal shop next door before appearing panicked and driving into the fence at Hola Tacos.

The injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, according to police.

Watch live and local news any time:

Rally for the Ring

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The Cavs play on News 5 this Friday!

The Cavs play Friday on News 5!