4 people hurt after car drives through patio at Hola Taco in Lakewood

Four people eating at Hola Tacos in Lakewood were hurt after an SUV crashed into the restaurant’s patio Thursday afternoon, according to the Lakewood Fire Department.

The injured parties were all sitting on the patio with many other patrons. They were taken to local hospitals.

"That incident, that could’ve been way worse so we’re fortunate that didn’t end up with much worse injuries; there was a lot of people on that patio," authorities said.

Witnesses say the driver backed into the bridal shop next door before appearing panicked and driving into the fence at Hola Tacos.

The injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, according to police.

