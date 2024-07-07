4 people shot in Akron, including 4-year-old child

The Akron Police Department is asking for the public's help regarding a shooting that happened Saturday evening that injured three adults and one child.

It happened around 7:41 p.m. in the 800 block of Morningview Avenue.

According to police, the child is 4 years old, and the adults range in age from 33 to 52 years old.

Authorities said they are following up on leads to determine what led up to the shooting.

No further information was released by police. It's unclear if anyone is in custody at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 330-375-2490 or Crime Stoppers at 330-434-COPS. You can also text TIPSCO and a tip to 274637.