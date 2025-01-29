Watch Now
4 rescued from ice floe in Catawba Island

The Catawba Island Fire Department rescued four people from the ice on Lake Erie Tuesday afternoon.

Around 4:30 p.m., they were called out after a boat drifted from the state park when an ice floe moved them close to one mile offshore, authorities said.

There were no injuries, and the fire department, along with U.S. Coast Guard Station Marblehead and U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Detroit, were able to rescue them.

