4 residents rescued from house fire on Hillman Avenue in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Four residents were rescued from a house fire on Hillman Avenue in Cleveland on Tuesday morning.

Cleveland Fire companies responded to the home on Hillman Avenue just north of Broadway Avenue at about 6 a.m., according to a tweet from the department.

Four residents were safely removed from the home and are being assisted by Red Cross, Cleveland Fire officials said. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Watch an extended livestream of the fire from AirTracker 5 and our crew on the ground:

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.