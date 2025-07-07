4 shot, a dozen hit by cars at overnight gathering outside Akron elementary school

AKRON, Ohio — A chaotic scene unfolded early Monday morning outside an Akron elementary school when shots rang out at a gathering, and multiple people were struck by gunfire and hit by cars.

According to Akron Police Lt. Michael Murphy, it happened around 3:18 a.m. at Mason CLC, 700 E. Exchange St.

Murphy said a large group gathered in the early morning hours. At some point, shots were fired, and four people were injured. Victim ages range from 14 to 21, Murphy said. Additionally, 12 people were struck by cars at the scene.

None of the shooting victims, or those hit by cars, sustained life-threatening injuries, Murphy said. However, specifics regarding the conditions of the victims are unknown.

No arrests have been made.

Dr. Stacey Hodoh, director of Strategic Communications for Akron Public Schools, issued the following statement regarding the shooting:

"We are deeply saddened by this incident and our thoughts are with all those affected. We are grateful for the swift response of the Akron Police Department and emergency action agencies, and are fully cooperating with their investigation. Our priority remains the safety and well-being of our students and the entire Akron community."