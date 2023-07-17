4-year-old fatally hit by car driven by family member backing out of driveway in Garfield Heights

The Garfield Heights Police Department is investigating the death of a 4-year-old child who was accidentally struck and killed by a family member backing out of a driveway last week.

It happened on July 14 around 8 p.m. Police didn't provide a location of where it happened.

"We are still investigating and haven’t released any more information at this point," police said.

No charges have been filed.

