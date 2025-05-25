40-year-old man shot, killed in Cleveland

A 40-year-old man is dead after a shooting occurred Friday evening, according to Cleveland Police.

Around 8:50 p.m., officers responded to the area of East 126th Street and Forest Avenue after receiving a shot spotter alert, police said. As they were responding to the scene, officers heard additional gunfire.

Upon arrival, officers observed a vehicle moving at a very slow speed and eventually stopped, police said.

Officers attempted to make contact with the driver, but due to the heavily tinted windows, they were not able to see inside the vehicle, police said.

The officers broke a window and discovered the 40-year-old victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

EMS responded to the scene and transported the man to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

At this time, no arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing, police said.