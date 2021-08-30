40-year-old Rittman man dies in crash on I-90 at Dead Man's Curve

CLEVELAND — A 40-year-old man from Rittman died in a crash on I-90 westbound near Dead Man’s Curve Friday, according to the Cleveland Division of Police.

The driver, later identified as Christopher Combs, 40, of Rittman, was operating a 2018 Dodge Journey on I-90.

When he approached slow traffic ahead, police said he went onto the left shoulder, near the wall.

He sideswiped five cars, then slammed into the rear of a 2021 Ford Bronco before the vehicle rotated again and struck a 2017 Tahoe, which caused Dodge Journey to flip over.

Combs was pronounced dead at MetroHealth Medical Center, according to police.

All others involved in the crash were treated for their injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

