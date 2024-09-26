45-year-old Conneaut man turns himself in after allegedly killing girlfriend

A Conneaut man, 45, turned himself in to police in Ashtabula County after allegedly killing his girlfriend Wednesday morning, according to the Conneaut Police Department.

At approximately 12:45 a.m., the man walked into the police department and informed authorities he had just killed his girlfriend, police said.

According to police, officers went to the residence near the 100 block of Nickle Plate Ave.

Upon arrival, officers found the body of a 35-year-old woman sitting on a couch and noted that it was apparent the woman was deceased, police said.

Police say the woman was pronounced dead when medical personnel from the Conneaut Fire Department arrived soon after.

Authorities say the body of the victim was taken to an examiner's office to be examined.

The police said the alleged suspect was taken into custody and will remain in jail until his arraignment in Conneaut Municipal Court.

The investigation is ongoing.