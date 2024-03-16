45th annual St. Malachi Church Run and Walk returns ahead of St. Patty's Day

CLEVELAND — The highly anticipated 45th annual St. Malachi Church Run and Walk returns Saturday to Cleveland ahead of St. Patrick's Day.

More than 3,000 people are registered for the Irish celebration and fundraiser.

The event starts at 8 a.m. with a mass followed by a 2- and 5-mile-long run/walk course.

Irish bagpipers, dancers and Great Lakes Brewing will be on hand to kick off the St. Patty's Day weekend.

Merriman Legal is sponsoring the event.

A large part of the annual celebration is a food drive where people are asked to bring non-perishable donations. These donations support the meals program and the overall mission of the church.

For more information and ways to give back, CLICK HERE.

