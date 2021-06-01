46-year-old man killed, woman critically injured during motorcycle crash in Green

GREEN, Ohio — A 46-year-old man was killed and a 56-year-old woman was critically injured after a motorcycle crash involving a car in the City of Green Monday.

Investigators from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office and the Summit Metro Crash Response Team determined that just before 2 p.m., a 46-year-old man and a 56-year-old woman were riding a 2021 Harley Davidson Streetglide northbound on South Main Street near East Comet Road when a 2005 Chevy Avalanche was traveling southbound on South Main Street.

The driver of the Avalanche, a 36-year-old man, turned left on East Comet in front of the motorcycle, causing the motorcycle to crash into the Avalanche.

The 46-year-old man was pronounced dead. The 56-year-old female passenger from Massillon was ejected off the motorcycle, causing life-threatening injuries, the sheriff's office said.

Neither rider was wearing a helmet.

The 36-year-old driver and other passengers in the Avalanche were not injured.

The sheriff’s office said neither speed, alcohol nor drugs appear to be factors in the crash.

The road was closed for a couple hours on Monday. The crash remains under investigation.

