47-year-old Parma man found dead just outside of home Monday

PARMA, Ohio — Parma police officers responded to a call regarding a man down in his driveway in the 7600 block of Chesterfield Avenue in Parma Monday around noon, according to Parma police.

Once arriving at the home, officers and paramedics from the Parma Fire Department found 47-year-old James Kolodny dead just outside of his home, police say.

According to police, Kolodny's family say they spoke with him on Christmas day but that was their last time being in contact with him.

The cause of death is unknown and is pending an autopsy.

Anyone with information can reach the Parma Police Department at 440-887-7334.

No further information has been provided at this time.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now: Morning

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.