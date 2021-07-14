48-year-old city arborist dies in job-related accident in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — A Cleveland city arborist died Wednesday at a job-related accident, city officials said.

It happened on Martin Luther King Drive near St. Clair Avenue.

"We were made aware of a fatal accident this afternoon involving an employee at a job site," the city tweeted. "We are saddened and still awaiting details of the incident."

We were made aware of a fatal accident this afternoon involving an employee at a job site. We are saddened and still awaiting details of the incident. Out of respect for the employee, their family and our co-workers, we ask for your patience. Updates will be shared as available. — City of Cleveland (@CityofCleveland) July 14, 2021

The arborist, identified as 48-year-old Sean Hudson, began his career with the City of Cleveland in 2017.

City officials said Hudson was a "valued and dedicated employee" as well as a "husband, father and friend who will be missed."

Details surrounding the incident weren't provided and the incident remains under investigation.

News 5 Photojournalist Dave Colabine captured some photos from the scene. The photos show a City of Cleveland work truck near a fallen tree.

Dave Colabine | News 5 Cleveland

The tree was roped off with police tape and a white hard hat/helmet can been seen laying on the grass near some debris.

Dave Colabine | News 5 Cleveland

The City of Cleveland said it is making grief counselors available for employees beginning Thursday.

Mayor Frank Jackson and city officials issued the following statement regarding Hudson's death:

Mayor Frank G. Jackson and the City of Cleveland offer our condolences to the family, friends and co-workers of Mr. Sean Hudson. Sean was a City arborist, who passed away on July 14 after a fatal accident at one of our job sites. He began his career with us in 2017. Sean was a valued and dedicated employee, held in the highest regard by his co-workers. He was a husband, father and friend who will be missed. To help our employees, grief counselors are available starting tomorrow. The safety of our workforce is of the utmost importance and per protocol, we will conduct a thorough investigation into today’s incident. Any further information will be shared via the Cleveland Public Records Portal.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.