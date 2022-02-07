48-year-old woman killed in crash with City of Cleveland snow plow

CLEVELAND — A woman was killed in a crash that involved a City of Cleveland snow plow truck early Friday morning, according to the Cleveland Police Department.

Around 6:22 a.m., a City of Cleveland 2016 Western Star plow truck was clearing snow in the northbound lanes of Lee Road.

Police said the truck had its plow blade down and forward lights on, including its amber flashing beacons, when a 2012 Subaru in the southbound lanes of Lee Road, attempted to make a left turn into the McDonald's driveway located in the 4100 block of Lee Road.

The Subaru passed in front of the plow truck, which attempted to swerve to the right to avoid the Subaru, but struck it on the right front side.

A 48-year-old woman was transported to South Pointe Hospital where she was later pronounced dead from the injuries sustained in the crash.

The incident remains under investigation.

