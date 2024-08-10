49th Annual Corn Festival underway in North Ridgeville

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio — Things are popping in North Ridgeville as the 49th Annual Corn Festival is happening this weekend.

The event is a weekend of fun for the whole family. Live entertainment, inflatables, and rides are open throughout the event.

WEWS The Corn Festival also features a car show where people can show off their vintage wheels

On Saturday, vintage car enthusiasts were showing off their wheels during the festival's car show. Owners from far and wide come to North Ridgeville to show off classic cars from the 1950s and beyond.

It was more than just a chance to show off and remember the good old days. Participants were competing to take home some 'Best in Show' titles and unique trophies.

But, the star of the festival is, of course, the corn. Just about every type of corn can be purchased from local vendors. Corn on the cob, Amish-style sweet corn, street corn, and popcorn can be found.

The fair will also look for the biggest corn lover with its corn-eating contest on Saturday afternoon.

While the event is a lot of fun, the festival is also about giving back to the community. Proceeds from the event go towards community projects and scholarships.

Founder John Butkowski believes giving back, and the smiles from guests make putting on this event all worthwhile.

"When we started the festival, many of those people are still coming back," he said. "Now, they're bringing their grandkids. It's a lot of fun."

For a full schedule of events, click here.