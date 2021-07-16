4PM: Homeless men living at Ramada Inn gather outside county headquarters

CLEVELAND — At 4 p.m. Friday, some of the remaining homeless guests who have refused to move out of the Ramada Inn in Independence will gather in solidarity outside the Cuyahoga County Administrative Headquarters along with the Northeast Ohio Coalition for the Homeless (NEOCH) and other homeless advocates.

As of Thursday night, about 20 of the 100 homeless men occupying the Ramada Inn remained, and they are continuing to all on Cuyahoga County for a more adequate response to the situation, according to a news release from the NEOCH.

They have refused to move out and go back to the main shelter run by Lutheran Metropolitan Ministry in Cleveland, citing the danger that COVID-19 and variants pose to public health for those forced to into a large congregate shelter.

The men were scheduled to leave by 2 p.m. Thursday when LMM ceased emergency shelter operations at the hotel after Independence officials said it violated state hotel occupancy law.

The men moved to the hotel back in April to keep them out of a congregate living situation during the COVID-19 pandemic and were contracted to stay until Aug. 31.

But last month, Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish agreed to move them after he said he got a call from Independence Mayor Greg Kurtz, saying the temporary shelter violated state law.

