4th Annual Gunselman's Tavern Leprechaun Chase hopes to raise epilepsy awareness

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio — Event organizers are wrapping up another year of the Gunselman’s Tavern Leprechaun Chase.

For the fourth year in a row, the 5K and Mile run returned to Fairview High School in Fairview Park.

The race started at 9 a.m. Saturday morning, where dozens of competitors participated in the event.

While the race requires a lot of endurance, organizers say it’s all to raise awareness for epilepsy.

“We need to change the conversation about epilepsy and seizures because like I said, 1 in 10 people will have a seizure in their lifetime and 1 in 26 will be diagnosed with epilepsy,” Empowering Epilepsy Founder and Executive Director, Leigh Goldie said.

Organizers hope to raise more than $5,000 for charities that support epilepsy.

