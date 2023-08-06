5,000 Ohioans died last year from drug overdoses, plans to remember them on National Overdose Awareness Day

August 31 marks National Overdose Awareness Day. That’s when Cleveland’s Public Square will be transformed for an event called Waves of Awareness.

“I wanted to do something that brought Northeast Ohio together for one cause,” said Kelli Wall, director of development and advancement at Stella Maris.

5,000 purple flags will adorn Public Square. One for each Ohioan who died last year from a drug overdose.

There will also be a more personal tribute as well.

“People can access the Stella Maris website, Waves of Awareness, and they can upload their photos of their loved ones very easily,” Wall said.

There is also a place to leave a message, she said.

But the day will not just be a memorial. There will be stories of hope and healing as well, Wall said. The event begins at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 31.

A coalition of organizations is working together on this event. Coalition members include Stella Maris, the Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board of Cuyahoga County, Cleveland Public Square, Downtown Cleveland, Families Impacted by Opioids and 12 other organizations.

